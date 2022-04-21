Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $188.15

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $188.15 and last traded at $187.44, with a volume of 36366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.80 and its 200 day moving average is $163.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

