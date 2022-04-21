ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,732,000 after acquiring an additional 76,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after acquiring an additional 419,410 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.