ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.17.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

