Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Holdings Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,440 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.47% of Malibu Boats worth $21,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $89.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

