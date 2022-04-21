MahaDAO Market Cap Reaches $11.17 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. MahaDAO has a market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $560,609.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00008519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

