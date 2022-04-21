Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Mizuho

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,844,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.