Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will announce $759.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $862.00 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $661.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after acquiring an additional 657,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,175,000 after acquiring an additional 583,601 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 734,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,116,000 after buying an additional 361,151 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

