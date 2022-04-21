Lunyr 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (LUN) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Lunyr has a market cap of $38,442.91 and approximately $24.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lunyr Profile

LUN is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

