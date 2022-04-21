Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,145 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 132,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

LUMN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. 6,418,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,499,152. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.