Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $743,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU traded down $9.69 on Thursday, hitting $375.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.77.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.