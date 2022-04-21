Lossless Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.96 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001571 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $29.96 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.17 or 0.07407889 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,694.34 or 1.00178488 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.