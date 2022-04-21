Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Shares Down 1.1%

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LAGet Rating) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.00. Approximately 19,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 14,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$384.55 million and a PE ratio of -107.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.