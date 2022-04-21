Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Shares Down 1.1%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.00. Approximately 19,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 14,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$384.55 million and a PE ratio of -107.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

