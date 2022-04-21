LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Trading 2.6% Higher

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.44 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.44 ($0.10). 240,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 529,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get LoopUp Group alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Hughes sold 346,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total value of £31,222.80 ($40,622.95).

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.