Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $539.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $453.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.57.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.