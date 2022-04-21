Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2022 guidance to $26.700-$26.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$26.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $449.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,725. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.37 and its 200-day moving average is $383.57. The company has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

