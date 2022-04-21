Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT traded down $20.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $439.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.