Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.80

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.80 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.
Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $453.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.57. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.
In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
