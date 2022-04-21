Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.80

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.80 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $453.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.57. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

