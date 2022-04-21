Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOCL. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Local Bounti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.80.
Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80.
About Local Bounti (Get Rating)
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.