Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $530,943.90

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $530,943.90 and approximately $14,356.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,435,347 coins and its circulating supply is 23,359,920 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.