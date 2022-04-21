Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,122,254 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
About Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Livewire Ergogenics (LVVV)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Livewire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livewire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.