Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $370.00

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.74), with a volume of 5479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354 ($4.61).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 311.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 304.61. The company has a market capitalization of £218.40 million and a PE ratio of 2.75.

Get Literacy Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Sellers acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £138,600 ($180,327.87). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,340,000.

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.