Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004444 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $127.89 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.28 or 0.07364998 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,448.89 or 1.00046918 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,468,176 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.