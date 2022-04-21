Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.77

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 16805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

LEV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lion Electric by 52.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Lion Electric by 485.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 496,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

