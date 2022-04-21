Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.53. 3,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

LMST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

