Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.53. 3,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $23.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.
LMST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
About Limestone Bancorp (Get Rating)
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.