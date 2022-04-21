Lightning (LIGHT) Market Capitalization Tops $5.10 Million

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $20,039.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00033895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00103396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

