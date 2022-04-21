Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ligand’s Captisol Formulation technology has resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies, providing it with funds through milestone and royalty payments. The technology has been driving its revenues for the past few years. Ligand is expanding its technology platforms beyond Captisol through acquisitions. Ligand’s plan to spin-off OmniAb business may accelerate business growth. Ligand has acquired several other platforms in the past two years. Shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Ligand is highly dependent on its partners for revenues. Revenues from Gilead’s Veklury sales are likely to decline, which will hurt Captisol sales. Estimates has been stable ahead of Q1 earnings. Ligand has a positive record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.60.

LGND stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.09. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $18,915,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

