LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

LifeWorks (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$258.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.40 million.

