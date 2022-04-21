Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.84

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 430360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
A number of brokerages have commented on LGD. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 price objective on Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
The company has a market cap of C$262.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.
About Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)
Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.
Further Reading
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.