Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.84

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 430360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGD. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 price objective on Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a market cap of C$262.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 534,542 shares in the company, valued at C$598,687.04.

About Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

