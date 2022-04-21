LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.37

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.64. LianBio shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 1,452 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LianBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.19.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.44. Sell-side analysts forecast that LianBio will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LianBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

