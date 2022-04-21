Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 16,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,856,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Li Auto by 511.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

