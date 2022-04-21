Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 16,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,856,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.01.
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Li Auto by 511.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
