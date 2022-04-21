Lethean Hits Market Capitalization of $356,511.93 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 42.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Lethean has a market capitalization of $356,511.93 and approximately $469.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,293.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.89 or 0.07400437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00264788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.29 or 0.00792783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.17 or 0.00652981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00087461 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00391371 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.