Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives $336.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.33.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.29) to GBX 329 ($4.28) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 330 ($4.29) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.94) to GBX 350 ($4.55) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $18.69 on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%.

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.