Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.78. Latch shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 1,688 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LTCH shares. Imperial Capital cut shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latch, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Latch by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 432,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Latch by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latch by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

