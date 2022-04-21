Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.22-$3.32 EPS.

Shares of LSTR traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,429. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 232,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Landstar System by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landstar System by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.77.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

