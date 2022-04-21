Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $625.00 at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $725.00 to $625.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LRCX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $703.95.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $481.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.88. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.