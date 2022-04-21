Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $6.500-$8.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $684.38.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded down $8.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $472.65. The company had a trading volume of 47,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,246. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $526.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lam Research by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.