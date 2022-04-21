L’Air Liquide (EPA:AI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $150.50

L’Air Liquide S.A. (EPA:AI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €150.50 ($161.83) and traded as high as €163.64 ($175.96). L’Air Liquide shares last traded at €162.90 ($175.16), with a volume of 758,128 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €152.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €150.65.

About L’Air Liquide (EPA:AI)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

