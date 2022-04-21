KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2 – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €83.40 ($89.68) and last traded at €83.20 ($89.46). Approximately 3,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.00 ($89.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -218.95.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

