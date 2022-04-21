Kristy Friedrichs Sells 3,472 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $244,671.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $731,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 324 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $22,349.52.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88.

NEWR stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

