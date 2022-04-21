Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) to Issue Dividend of $1.10

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.1027 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Koninklijke Vopak stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. Koninklijke Vopak has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOPKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($40.22) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

