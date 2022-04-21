Kleros (PNK) Hits Market Cap of $45.19 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $45.19 million and approximately $791,619.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002500 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 623,489,294 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

