Klaytn Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110.06 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002306 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and $110.06 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.99 or 0.07377672 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.30 or 0.99923558 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00035290 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,264,492 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

