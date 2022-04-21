Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE KGC opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $37,753,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,609 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.