Kineko Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. Kineko has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $3,385.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.31 or 0.07372685 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,630.98 or 1.00278915 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00034954 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

