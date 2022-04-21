Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.68

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 70304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.