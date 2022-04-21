Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $179,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

NYSE KRC opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.