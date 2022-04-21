Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $18,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

Shares of KEYS traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,752. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

