KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.75, but opened at $20.60. KeyCorp shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 262,220 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp Company Profile (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

