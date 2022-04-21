Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 299 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

WFC stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.22. 195,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,424,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $187.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

