Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.08. 1,305,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average of $95.96. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.